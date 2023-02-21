Mormon Church to pay fine to settle charges it hid an approximately $32 billion investment fund

The Securities and Exchange Commission fined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, pictured here in 2018, $5 million for hiding a huge investment fund.

 Mike Blake/Reuters

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and its investment manager will pay a $5 million fine to settle regulatory charges that it hid a huge investment fund.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said Tuesday that Ensign Peak Advisers, the investment management firm that handles the LDS church's finances, failed to file forms that would have disclosed the value of certain church investments. Instead, the firm filed forms for shell companies that obscured the church's portfolio and misstated the firm's control over the church's investment decisions, the SEC said.

