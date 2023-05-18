Washington, DC (CNN) — Mortgage rates bounced back up this week after falling for two weeks in a row.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.39% in the week ending May 18, up from 6.35% the week before, according to data from Freddie Mac released Thursday. A year ago, the 30-year fixed-rate was 5.25%.

