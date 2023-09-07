Mortgage rates drop for a second week, but remain above 7%

Homes in Hercules, California, US, on Aug. 16. US mortgage rates ticked down for the second week in a row, but remain above 7%.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Washington, DC (CNN) — US mortgage rates ticked down for the second week in a row, but remain above 7%.

It’s the fourth consecutive week rates have been above 7% as inflation pressure lingers.

