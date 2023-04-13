Homebuyers are embracing mortgage rates dipping closer and closer to 6%. Rates fell for the fifth week in a row as inflation continues to ease.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.27% in the week ending April 13, down slightly from 6.28% the week before, according to data from Freddie Mac released Thursday. A year ago, the 30-year fixed-rate was 5%.

