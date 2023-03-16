Mortgage rates drop in wake of bank failures

Mortgage rates dropped this week in the wake of several bank failures, reversing course after rising half a percentage point over the past month.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Mortgage rates dropped this week in the wake of several bank failures, reversing course after rising half a percentage point over the past month. But longer-term uncertainty is expected to hamper many homebuyers and keep the cost of buying unaffordable for many.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.60% in the week ending March 16, down from 6.73% the week before, according to data from Freddie Mac released Thursday. A year ago, the 30-year fixed-rate was 4.16%.

