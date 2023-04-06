Homebuyers benefited from another week of falling mortgage rates, with the average rate dropping for the fourth week in a row, according to data from Freddie Mac released Thursday.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.28% in the week ending April 6, down from 6.32% the week before. A year ago, the 30-year fixed-rate was 4.72%.

