Mortgage rates fall to levels last seen in September

Mortgage rates fell this week as economic data showed inflation is fading. Pictured is a housing development in Aurora, Colorado, in October, 2022.

 Chet Strange/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Mortgage rates fell this week as economic data showed inflation is fading.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.15% in the week ending January 19, down from 6.33% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the 30-year fixed rate was 3.56%.

