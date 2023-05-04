The only thing consistent about mortgage rates right now is that they are volatile in the wake of mixed economic signals and recent bank failures. Mortgage rates ticked down this week, after climbing for two weeks in a row.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.39% in the week ending May 4, down from 6.43% the week before, according to data from Freddie Mac released Thursday. A year ago, the 30-year fixed-rate was 5.27%.

