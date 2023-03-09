Mortgage rates edged further toward 7%, rising for the fifth consecutive week, as the Federal Reserve suggests rate increases will continue amid stubborn inflation.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.73% in the week ending March 9, up from 6.65% the week before, according to data from Freddie Mac released Thursday. A year ago, the 30-year fixed-rate was 3.85%.

