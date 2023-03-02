Mortgage rates rise for the fourth week in a row

Mortgage rates rose for the fourth consecutive week. A home is listed for sale on January 25 in Portland, Maine.

 Robert F. Bukaty/AP

Mortgage rates shot up for the fourth consecutive week, as inflation concerns remain.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.65% in the week ending March 2, up from 6.5% the week before, according to data from Freddie Mac released Thursday. A year ago, the 30-year fixed-rate was 3.76%.

Recommended for you

Tags