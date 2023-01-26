Mortgage rates tick down ahead of Fed meeting next week

Mortgage rates fell slightly this week, staying almost flat ahead of the Federal Reserve's closely watched interest rate-setting meeting next week.

 Chet Strange/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Mortgage rates fell slightly this week, staying almost flat ahead of the Federal Reserve's closely watched interest rate-setting meeting next week.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.13% in the week ending January 26, down from 6.15% the week before, according to data from Freddie Mac released Thursday. A year ago, the 30-year fixed rate was 3.55%.

Tags