Mortgage rates inched up again this week. Prior to last week's rise, rates had dropped for five weeks in a row as inflation continues to ease.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.43% in the week ending April 27, up slightly from 6.39% the week before, according to data from Freddie Mac released Thursday. A year ago, the 30-year fixed-rate was 5.10%.

