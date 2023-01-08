New York City's Mount Sinai Hospital is continuing to move infants out of intensive care units to other area hospitals, is diverting ambulances to other facilities and postponing elective surgeries and heart surgeries ahead of a planned nursing strike Monday.

In a statement late Saturday, the hospital said it has been negotiating "in good faith" with the nursing union, the New York State Nurses Association, on a new contract. Mount Sinai has agreed to meet with NYSNA nurses after walking out on a bargaining session Thursday, the union said Sunday.

