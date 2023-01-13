At the end of a long wooden California pier that juts out above the Pacific ocean sits the Wharf House. It's now almost entirely unreachable.

The Wharf House restaurant, an iconic establishment for the residents in the seaside town of Capitola in Santa Cruz County, sits alone, boarded up, damaged, with an uncertain future. There's a large gaping hole near the middle of the pier, caused by unrelenting rain and waves that thrashed against the aging wood in recent days.

