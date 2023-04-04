NBA's Miami Heat sheds FTX from its arena's name

The home arena for NBA's Miami Heat is getting rid of FTX in its name, months after the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange's fall from grace.

 Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

Security software company Kaseya acquired naming rights for the formerly named FTX Arena in a $117 million deal.

