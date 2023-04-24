NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell fired after allegations of sexual harassment were corroborated, Comcast says

Comcast fired NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell, seen here in France in June of 2022, after a CNBC anchor filed a sexual harassment and sex discrimination complaint against him, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation.

 Eric Gaillard/Reuters

Comcast said Monday it fired NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell after corroborating a female employee's allegations of sexual harassment.

An attorney representing CNBC anchor and senior international correspondent Hadley Gamble acknowledged Comcast investigated Shell because of her client's complaint.

