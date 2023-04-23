NBCUniversal CEO stepping down over 'inappropriate relationship'

Jeff Shell attends the 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw' film premiere in Los Angeles on July 13, 2019.

 Rob Latour/Variety/Penske Media/Getty Images

NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell is leaving the company after an outside investigation "into a complaint of inappropriate conduct," its parent company Comcast announced Sunday.

Shell will depart effective immediately in the wake of an investigation led by an outside counsel.

