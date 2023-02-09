Netflix clamps down on password sharing in four more countries

Netflix has extended its crackdown on password sharing to Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain.

 Phil Barker/Future Publishing/Getty Images

Netflix has extended its crackdown on password sharing to Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain.

Users in these countries will now have to pay to give people they don't live with access to their account, after similar rules were trialed in Latin America last year.

Tags