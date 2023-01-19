Netflix founder Reed Hastings stepping down as co-CEO

On January 19, Netflix announced that its founder Reed Hastings, pictured here in California in 2021, is stepping down as co-CEO at the company and will serve as executive chairman. Hastings will be replaced by co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters.

 Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

Netflix announced Thursday that its founder Reed Hastings is stepping down as co-CEO at the company and will serve as executive chairman. Hastings will be replaced by co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters.

"Our board has been discussing succession planning for many years (even founders need to evolve!)," Hastings wrote in a blog post on Thursday. "As part of that process, we promoted Ted to co-CEO alongside me in July 2020, and Greg to Chief Operating Officer — and in the last 2½ years I've increasingly delegated the management of Netflix to them."

