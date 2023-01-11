Netflix will air a live awards show for the first time, marking the streamer's latest expansion into live programming and further cementing its influence in Hollywood.

Beginning in 2024, the Screen Actors Guild Awards will be live-streamed globally on Netflix as part of a new, multi-year partnership. The awards show previously aired on cable television on TNT since 1998, which is also owned by CNN's parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.

