After years of parts shortages, the average price people paid for a new car in America only recently dropped back below sticker. But this ignores a larger issue: Even pre-pandemic, sticker prices were steadily ticking higher as buyers load up on options.

Two decades of historic data from auto website Edmunds.com indicates that options are the biggest driver in rising vehicle prices — and that it's been happening over many years.

