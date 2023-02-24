New home sales rose in January from December, as mortgage rates eased off their highs of the past year at the start of 2023.

Sales of newly constructed homes were up 7.2% in January from December, but fell 19.4% from a year ago, according to a joint report from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development and the US Census Bureau. January's month-over-month gain was the same as an upwardly revised 7.2% jump in December from November, and suggests the housing market may be stabilizing.

