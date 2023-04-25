New home sales rose in March, climbing for the fourth month in a row as mortgage rates eased and buyers looked to new construction as an alternative to the tight inventory of existing homes for sale.

Sales of newly constructed homes were up 9.6% in March from February, but were down 3.4% from a year ago, according to a joint report from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development and the US Census Bureau. March's month-over-month gain is further evidence that the housing market may be stabilizing.

