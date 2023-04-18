New home starts pulled back in March

US home building pulled back in March. Pictured is a housing development in Aurora, Colorado, in 2022.

 Chet Strange/Bloomberg/Getty Images

US home building pulled back in March, falling 0.8% in March from February as a decline in multifamily home construction failed to balance out an increase in single-family homes.

Housing starts, a measure of new home construction, was down 17.2% from a year ago, according to data released Thursday by the Census Bureau.

