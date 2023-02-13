New retirement law increases tax-free savings options

A new retirement law increases tax-free savings options.

 cokada/E+/Getty Images

Secure 2.0, the new retirement rules that lawmakers passed in late December, includes several provisions that will make the tax-free savings vehicle known as a Roth more accessible and flexible. And, in one instance, it will mandate that some higher-income earners put a portion of their 401(k) savings in a Roth account.

The value of a Roth IRA — or a Roth 401(k), which is now offered as an option in nearly 90% of employer-sponsored plans and has no income eligibility limits — is to let your money grow and then be withdrawn in retirement tax free.

