Starbucks' new CEO Laxman Narasimhan teased his plan for the company in a letter to employees. It includes working in Starbucks stores as a barista once a month.

Narasimhan officially became the coffee chain's chief executive on Monday, taking the reins from Howard Schultz about two weeks earlier than scheduled. But he's been with the coffee company for months: Narasimhan joined Starbucks as interim CEO in October, and has since spent time getting to know the company — including earning a barista certification, which requires 40 hours of training in stores.

