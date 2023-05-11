Victoria Abraham graduated from New York University last year, ready to enter the job market. She is a self-proclaimed "fat activist" who has found her voice as a content creator online, but has concerns about applying for new job.

"Walking into a job interview as a fat person, I'm already at a disadvantage," said Victoria Abraham. "I know that whatever my qualifications are, my weight is a con."

