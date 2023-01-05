New York City public schools will ban students and teachers from using ChatGPT, a powerful new AI chatbot tool, on the district's networks and devices, an official confirmed to CNN on Thursday.

The move comes amid growing concerns that the tool, which generates eerily convincing responses and even essays in response to user prompts, could make it easier for students to cheat on assignments. Some also worry that ChatGPT could be used to spread inaccurate information.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News