New York nursing union announces intention to strike, delivers notices to eight hospitals across NYC

Approximately 16,000 union nurses have reportedly delivered notices to eight New York City hospitals announcing their intention to strike beginning on January 9th if a new contract agreement is not reached by then, and pictured, nurses on strike in New York on December 1, 2020.

 Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images

Approximately 16,000 union nurses have delivered notices to eight New York City hospitals announcing their intention to strike beginning on January 9th if a new contract agreement is not reached by then, according to a press release from the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA).

"NYSNA will continue to bargain non-stop between now and January 9th in the hopes of reaching agreements," their release states.

Recommended for you

Tags