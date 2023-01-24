New York Stock Exchange investigates 'technical issue' that briefly halted some trading

Trading for dozens of companies on the New York Stock Exchange was briefly halted Tuesday just after the market opened.

 Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The New York Stock Exchange is investigating why trading was briefly halted for dozens of companies Tuesday just after the market opened.

Major names impacted included Verizon, McDonald's, Morgan Stanley, AT&T and Nike, according to the NYSE.

