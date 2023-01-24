New York Stock Exchange investigates 'technical issue' that briefly halted some trading

The New York Stock Exchange is investigating why trading was briefly halted for dozens of companies Tuesday just after the market opened.
Major names impacted included Verizon, McDonald's, Morgan Stanley, AT&T and Nike, according to the NYSE.
The New York Stock Exchange is investigating why trading was briefly halted for dozens of companies Tuesday just after the market opened.
Major names impacted included Verizon, McDonald's, Morgan Stanley, AT&T and Nike, according to the NYSE.
Many of those stocks made large moves just minutes into the morning trading session, sending companies like Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley into a nosedive.
Morgan Stanley briefly plunged to $84.93 after ending at $97.13 on Monday before recovering. McDonald's and Walmart also fell more than 12% before trading was halted. Those drops may have triggered volatility halts on the exchange.
NYSE, and most other major stock exchanges, issue automatic halts for stocks that move dramatically up and down.
In May 2010, the Dow plunged during a "flash crash," before dramatically rebounding. A report by US regulators later said the huge swing was the result of high-frequency trading activity following a massive trade by a single market participant. That sparked a number of regulatory changes aimed at safeguarding the equity markets, including a "limit up-limit down" mechanism that prevents trades in individual stocks from swinging outside a specific price band.
But exchange officials can also halt trading when there is a technical problem. Last fall, three Canadian stock exchanges suffered a 40-minute outage due to a "connection issue," before the exchange was able to isolate and repair the problem.
By 9:50 a.m. ET Tuesday all affected companies on the NYSE had resumed trading, according to a status report from the NYSE that said "all systems are currently operational."
NYSE officials told CNN the exchange "continues to investigate issues with today's opening auction."
In a emailed statement, exchange officials said opening auctions "did not occur" for a number of stocks. The exchange, they wrote, is working to clarify which stocks were impacted.
"Impacted member firms may consider filing for Clearly Erroneous or Rule 18 Claims," they added, meaning companies that saw their stocks halted can seek reimbursement for losses resulting from NYSE system failures.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Using 2023 data released by Niche, Stacker compiled a list of colleges and universities with the best party scene in each state and Washington D.C. Click for more.Top party schools in every state
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.