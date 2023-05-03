In a newly revealed text message, ousted Fox News host Tucker Carlson made a racist comment and said he found himself briefly rooting for a mob of Trump supporters to kill a person, according to the New York Times.

"A couple of weeks ago, I was watching video of people fighting on the street in Washington," Carlson wrote in the January 2021 text message to a producer, the New York Times reported late Tuesday. "A group of Trump guys surrounded an Antifa kid and started pounding the living s**t out of him. It was three against one, at least. Jumping a guy like that is dishonorable obviously. It's not how white men fight. Yet suddenly I found myself rooting for the mob against the man, hoping they'd hit him harder, kill him. I really wanted them to hurt the kid. I could taste it."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags