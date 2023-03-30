News organizations reject Elon Musk's demand of paying to keep checkmarks on Twitter

Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in March of 2020, in Washington, DC.

 Susan Walsh/AP/FILE

News organizations have a message for Elon Musk: We are not going to pay you for checkmarks on Twitter.

The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, the Washington Post, BuzzFeed, POLITICO, and Vox all scoffed at the notion on Thursday that they would pay Twitter for the feature, which has been free since it was introduced years ago but will soon be phased out.

