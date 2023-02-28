Nissan recalling more than 700,000 SUVs that can accidentally shut off while driving

Some Nissan Rogues, similar to this 2019 model, are being recalled for a problem with the key that could allow them to accidentally shut off while driving.

 Nissan/Nissan

Nissan is recalling more than 700,000 Rogue and Rogue Sport compact SUVs because they can be shut off accidentally while driving.

Some model year 2016 through 2020 Nissan Rogue and 2017 through 2022 Rogue Sports, have jackknife-style keys -- the type in which the metal blade of the key flips out from within a plastic key fob. An internal joint in the key can weaken over time, allowing the key to accidentally fold while in use. If this happens while the key is in the ignition, then the vehicle can be accidentally turned off if they is key is touched or bumped.

