Nordstrom is closing both of its stores in downtown San Francisco, citing the changing "dynamics" of the area that hasn't recovered since the pandemic and has been in the spotlight for crime.

The two locations are a 312,000-square-foot, five-floor Nordstrom department store at the Westfield mall and a Rack, its discount outlet, across the street on Market Street. Both locations will close in the summer with the upscale chain department store explaining in a memo to employees that it's the stores' leases expire.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags