Norfolk Southern balks at compensating homeowners in East Palestine

An aerial view from February 6 shows a plume of smoke, following a train derailment that forced people to evacuate from their homes in East Palestine, Ohio. Homeowners are worried that in addition to any health risks from the chemical release, the derailment has greatly diminished the value of their homes.

 Alan Freed/Reuters

Jim Stewart was getting ready to sell his home in East Palestine, Ohio, and retire. Then came the derailment of a Norfolk Southern train on February 3, releasing toxic chemicals into the air and nearby water, and he fears crashing the value of his home.

He and his wife hoped to put their three-bedroom home on the market this spring, as prices were still high and inventory was low. Alternatively, they talked about his son's family buying a house that was on the market down the street from Stewart.

