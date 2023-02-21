Norfolk Southern CEO defends railroad's response to Ohio derailment

Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan Shaw speaks to reporters on February 21 near the site where a freight train derailed on February 3 in East Palestine, Ohio. Shaw defended his company's actions since the disaster.

 Matt Freed/AP

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw defended his company's actions since the disaster caused by the derailment of one of its trains in East Palestine, Ohio, and promised the railroad will pay for the cleanup.

"Norfolk Southern is committed to the community and citizens of East Palestine," Shaw told CNN Tuesday. "We're going to be here today, we're going to be here tomorrow, we're going to be here a year from now and we're going to be here five years from now."

