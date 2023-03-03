Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw sold $448,000 worth of the company's stock this week, a month after the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, that is still being cleaned up.

Shaw's stock sale came the same week the company announced Shaw had personally set up a $445,000 scholarship endowment fund for seniors at East Palestine High School that an unspecified number of students will be able to use to attend college or vocational schools.

