North America's largest transportation network suspended the use of Twitter for service alerts Thursday, saying the "reliability of the platform can no longer be guaranteed."

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which serves 15.3 million passengers across a 5,000 square-mile area surrounding New York City, Long Island, New York State and Connecticut, also said their access to Twitter through its Application Programming Interface (API) was involuntarily interrupted twice over the last two weeks.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0