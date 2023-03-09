Now even the 'smart money' traders are using Reddit for stock tips

A surprising new survey finds that 58% of institutional investors — the professionals who trade on behalf of banks and pension funds, the so-called "smart money" — admit to having made an investment decision based on information from Reddit.

 wachiwit/Adobe Stock

Reddit investors have been the butt of many jokes over the last few years, but could these much-maligned meme traders have the last laugh?

A surprising new survey finds that 58% of institutional investors — the professionals who trade on behalf of banks and pension funds, the so-called "smart money" — admit to having made an investment decision based on information from Reddit.

Tags

More News