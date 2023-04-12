NPR stops using Twitter after receiving 'government funded media' label

NPR on Wednesday said that it is suspending its use of Twitter after receiving "government funded media" label. Pictured are NPR headquarters in Washington, DC, in 2013.

 Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

NPR on Wednesday said that it is suspending its use of Twitter after clashing with the social media company over a controversial new "state-affiliated media" label applied to its accounts.

"NPR's organizational accounts will no longer be active on Twitter because the platform is taking actions that undermine our credibility by falsely implying that we are not editorially independent," the broadcaster said in a statement. "We are not putting our journalism on platforms that have demonstrated an interest in undermining our credibility and the public's understanding of our editorial independence."

