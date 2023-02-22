National Public Radio will lay off 10% of its staff after projecting a $30 million budget shortfall, NPR's chief executive John Lansing wrote in a memo to staff Wednesday. It becomes just the latest media outlet to make painful cuts as a dramatic slowdown in the advertising market continues to send shockwaves through the industry.

"When we say we are eliminating filled positions, we are talking about our colleagues — people whose skills, spirit, and talents help make NPR what it is today," Lansing wrote in the memo obtained by CNN. "This will be a major loss."

Tags