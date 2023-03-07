The head of the National Security Agency and US Cyber Command told lawmakers Tuesday that TikTok presents a national security concern for two main reasons: It collects data on people who use the social media app, and it censors information for its vast audience around the world.

"It's not only the fact that you can influence something, but you can also turn off the message as well when you have such a large population of listeners," Gen. Paul Nakasone said in testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

