NTSB: FedEx plane was only 150 feet off ground when disaster was averted

A FedEx plane was only about 150 feet off the ground when its pilots realized a Southwest jet was in the process of taking off on the same runway, and aborted its landing to avoid a potentially catastrophic fatal accident last month, federal safety investigators reported on March 2.

 Kirby Lee/AP

The report was from the National Transportation Safety Board, which looks into crashes and near crashes in the transportation industry. As is typical of a preliminary report such as this, the report did not assess any fault for the near miss.

