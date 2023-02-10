NTSB subpoenas American Airlines flight crew in JFK runway incursion

An American Airlines plane lands at the Miami International Airport in June of 2021 in Miami, Florida.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating a near miss incident on the JFK runway last month, has issued a subpoena for the testimony of the American Airlines pilots involved.

"American Airlines cleared the flight crew's schedule to ensure their availability; however, the flight crew refused to be interviewed on the basis that their statements would be audio recorded for transcription," the NTSB preliminary report says. "As a result of the flight crew's repeated unwillingness to proceed with a recorded interview, subpoenas for their testimony have been issued."

Tags