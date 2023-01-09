A walk-out by 7,000 nurses at two major New York City hospitals is set to begin at 6 a.m. ET Monday after talks aimed at averting a strike broke down overnight.

Tentative deals had been reached in recent days covering nurses at several hospitals, including two that reached deals late Sunday evening. But Mount Sinai hospital in Manhattan and Montefiore in the Bronx now face a strike as the 11:59 p.m. ET deadline for a deal came and went.

-- CNN's Tina Burnside, Artemis Moshtaghian and Ramishah Maruf contributed to this report

