More than 8,700 nurses are prepared to go on strike Monday at 6 am ET if tentative contract agreements are not reached at several New York City hospitals, New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) President Nancy Hagans said at a virtual press conference Saturday morning.

That's a drop from the original estimate of 9,500, after tentative agreements were reached late Friday and Saturday morning with other facilities.

