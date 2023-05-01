Some Kia, Hyundai and Honda models are getting stolen in New York City so often that the Mayor is giving out Apple AirTags to help residents track their vehicles.

The city plans to distribute 500 AirTags to residents to place in their cars to combat car thefts in target neighborhoods, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced at a press conference on Sunday.

CNN's Liam Reilly contributed to this report.

