Oil prices fell Friday on some signs that stability could return to the Middle East.
Saudi Arabia and Yemen agreed to a partial cease-fire Friday, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. Iran's release of a British tanker has also eased tensions.
US oil prices are down 1.1% at $55.81 a barrel, while Brent Crude, the international benchmark, is down 1.6% at $61.76 a barrel.
Two weeks ago, Saudi oil production facilities were attacked, which sent oil prices soaring the most in a decade. While the attack was claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels, various Western nations blamed Iran. Rouhani denied his country's involvement in the attack at a press conference in New York City Friday morning, asking the accusers to show evidence.
A deceleration in China's economy continues to weigh on oil prices too.
Nevertheless, "we could be near a key bottom for oil prices," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst for Oanda, in a note, adding that tensions could always heighten again, which push prices higher at a moments notice.
The stock market traded mixed. The Dow was up 30 points, or 0.1%. But the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are both in the red, down 0.1% and 0.4%, respectively.
US stocks finished modestly lower on Thursday, while the market remained relatively agnostic towards the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
The US personal consumption expenditure index, which is the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, matched expectations Friday. The core PCE index grew 1.8% August versus a year ago, in line with forecasts and close to the Fed's 2% inflation target.
This supports the argument that no further interest rate cuts are necessary to meet the inflation target.
Personal income grew by 0.4% in August, also in line with expectations.
Durable goods orders looked less rosy, dropping 1% in August and undercutting expectations, reflecting a weakened manufacturing sector in the United States.
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index show a slight improvement in September. The index came in at 93.2, compared with 92 expected.
In August, the sentiment measure found last month that more people are beginning to worry about the trade war, leading to the largest monthly drop since December 2012.