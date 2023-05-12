America's most-watched PBS station is on the verge of going dark.

The Republican governor of Oklahoma, Kevin Stitt, recently vetoed a bill that would have renewed the license and provided millions in funding for the Oklahoma Educational Television Authority, the statewide PBS network that reaches more than 650,000 viewers a week. Stitt took issue with what he alleged was LGBTQ-inclusive programming on the station, claiming to Fox News that it amounted to the "indoctrination and over-sexualization of our children."

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags