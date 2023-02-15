Olaplex, a beauty brand favored by TikTok and Instagram influencers, sells hair products that dozens of customers allege caused "serious injury," according to a lawsuit filed last week. Olaplex denies the claims, saying independent test results prove the allegations to be false.

Nearly 30 women joined together to file a lawsuit against Olaplex on February 9, specifically targeting its No. 0 to No. 9 products. They allege the products caused hair loss, breakage, brittle hair, bald spots and scalp irritation.

